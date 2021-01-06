Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) Shares Down 1%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98. 21,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 60,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$308.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 196,983 shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$184,316.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,022.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

