Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) Shares Down 1.8%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.11 and last traded at C$7.15. 11,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 8,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.58. The firm has a market cap of C$96.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.32 million for the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, cobalt, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 16 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

