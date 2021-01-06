GoldMint Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $341,356.42 and $338.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00331293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.48 or 0.02897798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

