Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 6.8%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 192,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 267,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

