Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.99

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $14.31. Golub Capital BDC shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 699,984 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 124,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

