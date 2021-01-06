Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

GSHD stock opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.48 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $601,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $2,260,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,497,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,613 shares of company stock worth $59,109,420. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

