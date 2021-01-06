Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of GSHD opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 275.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $2,260,244.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,497,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $6,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 517,024 shares in the company, valued at $62,895,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,613 shares of company stock worth $59,109,420. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

