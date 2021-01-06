Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,321 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,195% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 271.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

