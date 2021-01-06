Gossip Coin (GOSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $36,622.24 and $2.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012698 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000928 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029389 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.