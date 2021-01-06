Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches Market Cap of $36,622.24

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $36,622.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012698 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000928 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029389 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

