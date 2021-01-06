Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $203,967.21 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Graft has a total market cap of $203,967.21 and $138.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

