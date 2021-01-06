Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.74

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 8270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

