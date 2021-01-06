GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.46

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $19.41. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 693,865 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

