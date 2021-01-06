Graviocoin Price Down 26.4% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $734.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

