Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.25

Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $7.00. Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 4,750 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £10.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.80.

About Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC)

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

