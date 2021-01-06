Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading 8.1% Higher

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.36. 1,078,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 730,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $105,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

