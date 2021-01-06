Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.30% of NETGEAR worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,125.00. Insiders have sold 137,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,717 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.