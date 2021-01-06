Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.