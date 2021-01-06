Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.47 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $451.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.69. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $460.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHAL. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.