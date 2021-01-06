Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.52 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of CONMED worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNMD stock opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,801.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

