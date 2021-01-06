Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.75 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

