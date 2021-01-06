Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ABM Industries by 180.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,908.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. CL King lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

