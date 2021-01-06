Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

