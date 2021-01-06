Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,479 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690,178 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after purchasing an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.