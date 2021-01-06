Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1,718.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Trupanion worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,955.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,944. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,329.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

