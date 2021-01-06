Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,521 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

