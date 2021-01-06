Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,805 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

SEE stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $46.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

