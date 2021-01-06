Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,148 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $124.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.