Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 869 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RH were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $7,969,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $27,396,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RH opened at $448.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $494.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

