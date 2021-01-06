Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,576. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.