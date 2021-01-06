Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.