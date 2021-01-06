Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several brokerages have commented on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

