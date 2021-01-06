Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.79

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and traded as high as $25.89. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 7,443 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on GCBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $208.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.