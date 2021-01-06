GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.62

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.62 and last traded at C$43.05, with a volume of 217279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$803.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.2182891 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$74,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,233,741.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

