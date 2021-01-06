GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.62

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.62 and last traded at C$43.05, with a volume of 217279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.96.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$803.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.2182891 earnings per share for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPV)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
