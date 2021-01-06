GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 5.7% Higher

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.01. 1,358,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 852,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. BidaskClub lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
The company has a market cap of $914.74 million, a PE ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.
In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
