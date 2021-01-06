GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 5.7% Higher

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.01. 1,358,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 852,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. BidaskClub lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The company has a market cap of $914.74 million, a PE ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.