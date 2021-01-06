Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 308,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 237,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,453 in the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

