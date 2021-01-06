GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $3,319.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

