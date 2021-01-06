Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $26.00 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bisq, BitForex and TradeOgre. Grin has a total market cap of $26.00 million and $15.20 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000159 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,119,740 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitForex, TradeOgre, Bisq, LBank, Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

