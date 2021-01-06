Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.13. 1,337,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,142,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRTS. ValuEngine upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

