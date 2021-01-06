GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.98

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 66135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.58 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.