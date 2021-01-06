Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $146,111.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $19.49 or 0.00056535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 995,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

