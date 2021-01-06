Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.78. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,765,524 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 480.23% and a negative return on equity of 75.36%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

