Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.50. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 378,218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 190.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

