Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,222 shares of company stock worth $3,107,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $129.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

