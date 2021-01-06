Gulden Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 71.2% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $93,672.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00470415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 531,942,965 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

