Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Tops $9.01 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 77.9% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $233,055.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00452075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 532,012,375 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

