Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

GUKYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

