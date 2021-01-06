Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS: GPORQ) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gulfport Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy Competitors 2748 9915 13479 449 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 42.75%. Given Gulfport Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.71, indicating that its stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.23, indicating that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion -$2.00 billion 0.10 Gulfport Energy Competitors $8.85 billion $446.27 million 8.83

Gulfport Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% 4.37% 0.79% Gulfport Energy Competitors -101.41% 51.55% -0.60%

Summary

Gulfport Energy rivals beat Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.