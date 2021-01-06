GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Trading Down 0.4%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

