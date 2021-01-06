GYG plc (GYG.L) (LON:GYG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

GYG plc (GYG.L) (LON:GYG)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.55 ($0.88). 1,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.39. The company has a market capitalization of £32.40 million and a P/E ratio of 45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GYG plc (GYG.L) Company Profile (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

